Press release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing woman from the Fairview area of Buncombe County. Barbara Farmer is age 37, a female, approximately 5’ 9” and 165 pounds with brown eyes. She has brown hair but has dyed the front part pink/purple. Ms. Farmer was last seen on June 24 around 4:00 p.m. near Mission Hospital. Ms. Farmer was last seen wearing a checkered pair of shorts, unknown colored shirt and a pair of flip-flops.

Anyone with information about the location of Barbara Farmer is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.