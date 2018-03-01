Press release from Ben Scales’ campaign:

In November 2016, I joined the Democratic Party, once the paralyzing nausea caused me by the presidential election had subsided enough for me to drive myself to the Board of Elections. I realized I can’t complain about the lack of good Democratic candidates, unless I was willing to be one myself.

So today [Feb. 28], I filed my Notice of Candidacy for the office of District Attorney of Buncombe County as a Democrat. I believe I can do a better job for all the citizens of Buncombe County than the current DA.

I will restore the relationships necessary for the efficient administration of justice between the District Attorney’s Office, the courts, and law enforcement, all of which have broken down in various ways over the past four years.

I will pursue the real change in the culture and approach to justice of the DA’s Office that many people thought they would see from the current DA.

I will bring equity and diversity to the DA’s Office to more accurately reflect the diversity of the community.

I will target the crimes that matter the most and stop prosecuting insufficient and insignificant cases.

I will work to protect the environment by prosecuting polluters.

I will review past convictions, and free the wrongfully convicted.

I will work to end cash bail imprisonment, automatic imposition of court costs, and other elements of the “guilty until proven wealthy” mindset.

I will treat addiction as a medical problem and not a crime.

I will protect immigrants while protecting everybody.

I will work to bring police and communities together.

And I will do everything in my legal and constitutional power to control guns and limit damage from their misuse in Buncombe County.

Together, we will achieve real justice for victims and others caught up in the criminal justice

system.

