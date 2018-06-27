Press release from Funny Business Agency:

On Friday, July 20th, the Asheville Comedy Community comes together to raise funds for the family of the late local comedian Michael Roach. The benefit will feature Asheville’s best comedians with shows at 7:00PM and 9:30PM

The Asheville Comedy Community comes together for the benefit of the family of local comedian Michael Roach. Michael passed away suddenly in April, leaving his partner, Genevieve, who is expecting their only child this summer. Please join us as the Asheville comedy community comes together to support this great cause with an evening of hilarious stand-up from Asheville’s best comics.

Featuring performances from Cary Goff, Tom Peters, Hilliary Begley, Ben Atkins, Blaine Perry, Art Sturtevant, Kelly Morgan, Chesney Goodson, Moira Gorey & Special Guests!

For more information or to donate directly, please go to: https://www.gofundme.com/michael-amp-gen039s-back-the-baby-fund

BEST OF ASHEVILLE COMEDY BENEFIT – FUNNY BUSINESS @ THE GREY EAGLE

Friday, July 20th @ 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

$10 advance / $12 at the door

Tickets @ http://www.ashevillefunnybusiness.com/best-of-asheville-comedy-benefit-tickets/

Buying tickets in advance is highly-recommended. Parking is available at the Grey Eagle’s parking lot and on Clingman Ave. and Haywood Road. The Grey Eagle offers full bar service, and food is available inside the club at The Grey Eagle Taqueria. http://www.thegreyeagle.com/