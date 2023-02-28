Press release from City of Asheville:

The Biltmore Avenue Garage will be temporarily closed for 15 days beginning March 25, 2023, through April 8, 2023, for the second phase of the Moxy Hotel construction. The garage will temporarily close to all parking customers to ensure the community’s safety. The closure will impact a total of 412 parking spaces. The construction contractor will provide parking garage security for the duration of the garage closure.

The Moxy Hotel, a 115-unit, 7-story building, is currently being constructed on the south side of the Biltmore Avenue Parking Garage. To accommodate hotel construction, renovations to the Biltmore Parking Garage are required. The garage’s construction needed to renovate was initiated in January 2023 with a two-phase approach. The first phase was completed on February 8, 2023, 22 days ahead of schedule.

Parking arrangements for the City’s Monthly parking accounts

Access cards for the City’s monthly parking accounts in the Biltmore Avenue Parking Garage will be reprogrammed to allow access into the following parking areas during the 15-day closure period:

-Harrah’s Cherokee Center parking garage

-Rankin Street parking garage

-Wall Street parking garage

-Parking lot is located at 50 Asheland Avenue (adjacent to the Transit Center)

Monthly parking account holders at the Biltmore Avenue Parking Garage will also receive a 50% credit to their accounts on March 1, 2023, for the inconvenience. Monthly parking account holders have been notified via email and text message alerts.

Parking arrangements for hourly parkers

The City strives for minimal disruption during this closure. Several alternate free and fee-based parking options are available through the City of Asheville in the downtown area, including monthly parking garage passes, lots and street options starting at $30 per month. You can always find more information about parking in Asheville by visiting the City of Asheville parking services page or on the Asheville App.