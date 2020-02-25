Press release from Black Folks Camp Too:

Black Folks Camp Too is growing its network of outdoor and RV industry leaders who support their mission to increase diversity in the great outdoors. Current partners now include Browns RV Superstore in McBee, SC; RV Connections in Panama City, FL; Mid-State RV in Byron, GA; Vancouver RV in Vancouver, WA; Bob Ledford’s Adventure Motorhomes in Greer, SC; and the Cradle of Forestry in America Interpretive Association in Pisgah Forest, NC. Black Folks Camp Too is currently fielding partnership requests from other companies in the outdoor industry who are committed to the cause. These partners see the opportunity of diversifying their customer base to increase sales and grow their businesses.

Earl B. Hunter, Jr. launched Black Folks Camp Too after taking a 3 month camping trip across the US and Canada with is son. On their epic journey that covered 20 states and 49 campgrounds, Earl and his son saw only one other black family camping. “Black Folks have families, time and money. I believe the industry can and will benefit from our unique inclusion style positioning as we sincerely invite more Black Folks to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle!” said Mr. Hunter about his inspiration for this ground breaking company.

In addition to youth outreach programs, keynote speeches and growing social media and online presence, Mr. Hunter is actively engaging with Black Folks who are inspired by his passion for camping and spending time in nature. Later this month, Black Folks Camp Too will be generating awareness in Charlotte, NC among an expected 250,000 attendees at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) men’s basketball tournament for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). Mr. Hunter and his marketing team will be advocating for Black Folks participation in the outdoors from a stunning 36’ Class-A Motorhome in partnership with Brown’s RV Superstore and Bob Ledford’s Adventure Motorhomes. Black Folks Camp Too is also in national partnership discussions with Historically Black Colleges and Universities to establish a platform for creating awareness about the many health and wellness benefits that come from camping and spending time outdoors.

“Black folks are the fastest growing segment in the camping and RV industries and this audience will be vital for continued growth over the next 5 years,” said Black Folks Camp Too founder and president, Earl. B. Hunter, Jr. “There is a deep generational fear and a significant knowledge gap about the outdoors among Black Folks — as well as a lack of invitation to participate,” added Hunter. “Our team of marketing and social media experts can help outdoor brands & retailers, campgrounds, RV dealers, National and State Parks — and anyone else looking drive sales and expand their business through diversity.”