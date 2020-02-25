Press release from Buncombe County Public Libraries:

Buncombe County Public Libraries announce an exciting partnership with Buncombe County and Asheville City Schools. Project StudentAccess, allows every public school student to use their student ID as a library card. Students will have access to both print and digital books, and can use their ID at any library in the County. All of these services are free and no overdue fees will be charged to students, however lost or damaged-item fines will apply. Students and teachers will be able to access all Buncombe County Public Libraries’ instructional resources like NC LIVE at school and at home.

To access any of our resources, use students and teachers should use their student ID number for the barcode and the last four digits of the student ID number as a PIN. Every student can check out up to 10 books at a time. If you have a regular Buncombe County Library card, that’s great. You can keep both accounts and they don’t affect each other. Parents may opt their child out of the program by contacting their school.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership, which will expand library access to students throughout the City and County,” said Library Director Jim Blanton. “The StudentAccess program will provide students with a wide variety of digital resources they need for classroom research, as well as the ability to check out materials from any Buncombe County Library branch. Perhaps best of all, these student accounts will be fine-free, eliminating another potential barrier to access.”

For more information on this project, please contact your local library or school media center.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: How will a student use their student ID account?

Answer: Students will use their school ID number and PIN to borrow books or access the Library’s services like e-books and online research. The default PIN is the last 4 digits of the student ID number.

Question: What can a student do with a student ID account?

Answer: Student ID accounts allow students to borrow e-resources and access Library databases just like any other Buncombe County Public Library card. Students can also borrow up to 10 print or audio books from the Buncombe County Public Library collection.

Question: Is the student account free?

Answer: Yes, the student account is free. There are no overdue fines for student accounts, but students are responsible for any fees on lost or damaged books.

Question: How do I sign my child up for a student ID account?

Answer: You don’t need to take any action to get a student ID account for your child. All public school students from pre-kindergarten to grade 12 will automatically be enrolled in this program.

Question: What if I don’t want my child to have a student ID account?

Answer: Parents may opt out of the program by filling out a brief form available at your school. Be aware that students who opt out of Student Access will not be able to participate in classroom use of Library resources unless they have a Buncombe County Public Library card and know the full card number and PIN.