November 16 – Swannanoa, NC – Blossman Gas, located at 170 Sweeten Creek Road, Asheville, NC is giving back to the WNC community by donating to MANNA FoodBank this holiday season. The store will donate a portion of the proceeds from residential propane gallons sold from November 20, 2017 to December 20, 2017. Customers who puchase propane from Blossman’s Asheville branch during that time will share in contributing to MANNA FoodBank’s ongoing provision of healthy food for children, seniors and many others living in poverty within our community.

David Lipe, branch manager, notes, “Unfortunately, there are a staggering number of our neighbors in Western North Carolina who aren’t blessed with enough food to eat. As part of our community, we see this every day, and we want to do something to help. With our customers’ support for the Heat for Hunger program, we can continue to help children grow strong in mind and body, bring security to families, and provide independence for seniors to continue living in dignity and good health.”

MANNA FoodBank is a private, not-for-profit service organization that links the food industry with over 200 partner agencies in 16 counties of WNC. MANNA is an acronym and stands for Mountain Area Nutritional Needs Alliance. It is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization. For more information, seewww.mannafoodbank.org.

If you would like more information about the Blossman Gas Heat for Hunger program, contact branch manager David Lipe at (828) 667-0437 for details or dlipe@blossmangas.com.