Press release:

In our continuing efforts to improve the convenient musculoskeletal care WNC residents receive and to enhance access, we are very excited to announce that we now offer orthopedic urgent care services at our 800 Fleming St., Hendersonville office. Our service is available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Pre-visit phone calls are not necessary. (This service is not for Motor Vehicle Accident patients.) We will utilize our routine payment policies.

We continue to offer the orthopedic urgent care services at our 129 McDowell St., Asheville and 2585 Hendersonville Rd., Arden offices Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. We also provide physical therapy and MRI services.

BRBJ remains the region’s most comprehensive orthopedic practice offering an array of services anchored by our 20 musculoskeletal, fellowship trained physicians. Whether the patient is a child, a weekend warrior, an aging baby boomer or a professional athlete, BRBJ physicians offer full service orthopedics bringing patients the most advanced techniques for regaining maximum function.

Founded in 1987, Blue Ridge Bone & Joint’s subspecialty clinics offer complete evaluation of the joint and musculoskeletal system, with expertise in preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic orthopedic focusing on full motion living. Subspecialty clinics include Foot & Ankle, Hand Elbow & Shoulder, Hip & Knee, Interventional Physiatry, Sports Medicine and Spine. BRBJ also offers physician covered same day, walk-in clinic services.

With more than 150 years of combined experience in the treatment of orthopedic diseases, Blue Ridge’s board-certified physicians offer a full range of quality medical services at three locations in Asheville, Hendersonville and Arden/Fletcher. Please access our website brbj to ensure you have the correct location for your visit with your BRBJ physician. You can also call us at 828-258-8800 or 828-698-4318.