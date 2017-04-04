Press release from Blue Ridge Health:

Blue Ridge Health (BRH) opened its newest site in Sylva, NC on Tuesday, April 4th, 2017, The new clinic is a result of a collaborative effort by BRH, Good Samaritan Clinic of Jackson County (GSCJC) and Harris Regional Hospital (HRH) to strengthen and expand access to comprehensive, affordable health care for low-income and uninsured residents in the region. Last July, the three organizations worked together to prepare a Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) New Access Point application, which included over 20 letters of support from community organizations, including the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, the Department of Public Health, and the Department of Social Services. The award of this grant demonstrates HRSA’s confidence in BRH’s ability to provide a high quality, affordable medical home for all.

“We’re thrilled that the site is ready to open.” said Rebecca Mathis, former Executive Director of GSCJC, now Community Engagement Coordinator with BRH, “We said all along that establishing a community health center location in Jackson County will be overwhelmingly beneficial to our community. Now, after doing the leg work to open the doors, it is especially rewarding.”

Like other BRH sites, the new clinic in Sylva provides primary care services under a patient-centered model of care for all residents of Jackson County and neighboring communities. Patients will ultimately have access to family medicine, psychiatry, counseling, pharmacy, nutrition and educational outreach. The new BRH location in Sylva accepts all types of insurance plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and Tricare. Patients without insurance will pay on a sliding scale based on family size and household income, but no one will be turned away for an inability to pay.

Services previously offered by Good Samaritan Clinic of Jackson County are continuing as a part of the new Blue Ridge Health site. These services are aligned with the BRH mission, and provide critical wrap-around and support services to enhance the patient-centered experience. Services such as nurse case management and care coordination, medication assistance, behavioral health counseling, and connections with community resources are still available to those in need.

“We’re excited to introduce our patient-centered community health center model of care to Jackson County” said Richard Hudspeth, MD, BRH Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer. “We’re certain that the expanded access and comprehensive level of care we offer will result in a healthier Jackson County. Whether someone is looking to save on healthcare costs or improve the quality of the care they’re receiving, we encourage folks to stop by and ask about how we can help.”

Having successfully opened six new local community health centers in western NC since 2012, BRH has the organizational expertise and experience necessary to provide high quality services, while addressing the unique needs of the Jackson County community. Those in need of additional information or looking to schedule an appointment should call 828-477-4334.

Blue Ridge Health clinics are conveniently located in Waynesville, NC at Haywood Health Center; in Hendersonville, NC at Blue Ridge Health Center, Hendersonville Family Health Center, 7th Avenue Health Center; in Brevard, NC at Brevard Health Center; in Arden, NC at Arden Health Center; in Spindale, NC at Rutherford Health Center, in Columbus, NC at Polk Health Center; and in five Henderson County Public Schools. If you would like more information about BRH services, call 692-4289; or visit www.brchs.com and www.facebook.com/BRCHS.