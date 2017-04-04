Public service announcement from Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency:
Do you have Medicare? Do you have diabetes? Do you want to take control of your diabetes?
If you answered yes to any 1 of these 3 questions, a free diabetes program will be held at the Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency. In the Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP), seniors will meet on Tuesdays (1-3pm) for six weeks to complete this free, interactive, hands-on program. It will help seniors work with their health care providers and take control of their diabetes through nutrition, exercise, stress management, and goal setting. Uncontrolled diabetes increases the risk of complications such as blindness, kidney disease, and amputations, so take control of your health now!
Classes will be offered at the Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency (157 Paragon Parkway in Clyde; former Walmart building)
Tuesday, April 18 – First Day of Class
Tuesday, April 25
Tuesday, May 2
Tuesday, May 9
Tuesday, May 16
Tuesday, May 23- Graduation
Family members, caregivers and friends encouraged to attend. To gain the most from the program, attendance at every session is highly encouraged. To register, call Megan Hauser at 828-356-2272 or email at mhauser@haywoodnc.net. The program is offered by Alliant Quality, the Medicare Quality Innovation Network – Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) for Georgia and North Carolina.
