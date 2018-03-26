Press release from Blue Ridge Honor Flight:

Since 2006, Jeff Miller and HonorAir (now Blue Ridge Honor Flight) have been flying our WWII and Korean War veterans to Washington, D.C to visit the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice. Now it’s time to do the same for Our Vietnam War Veterans.

“While we will, of course, continue to take World War II and Korean War Veterans, we are now very excited to offer this opportunity to our Vietnam War Veterans as well. We want this to be a day created just for them,” stated Jeff Miller, Founder of Blue Ridge Honor Flight.

The first official trip for these very deserving men and women will take place on October 6 of 2018 out of the Asheville Regional Airport. In 2006, the generous donations of Henderson and Buncombe County businesses and residents helped us bring two charter planes of WWII veterans to D.C. Please consider donating to Blue Ridge Honor flight and let us do the same for our Vietnam War veterans. Let’s give them the honor and welcome home they so deserve.

For more information and to donate, please visit www.blueridgehonorflight.com or call 828-388-4448 and visit Blue Ridge Honor Flight on Facebook.