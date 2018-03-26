Press release from the Sylva Photo Club:
The Sylva Photo Club will hold a camera swap meet and silent auction on Saturday April 14, 2018 from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM; followed by the regular Sylva Photo Club meeting from 2 – 4 PM at the Cullowhee United Methodist Church, 416 Central Drive, on the WCU campus.
Admittance is free to all browsers & buyers. Doors open at 10 AM for pre-registered sellers.
Do you have camera equipment to sell? For Seller’s Table information ($5 for 1/3 banquet table) /Registration: Email tonywu738@hotmail.com or text/call 828-226-3840 for details or questions. Deadline for Seller’s Registration is Sunday, April 8th.
Donations are always welcome for the silent auction. Equipment donated to the club will be awarded to the highest bidder at 1 PM. Hope to see you there!
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.