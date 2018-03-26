Press release from the Sylva Photo Club:

The Sylva Photo Club will hold a camera swap meet and silent auction on Saturday April 14, 2018 from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM; followed by the regular Sylva Photo Club meeting from 2 – 4 PM at the Cullowhee United Methodist Church, 416 Central Drive, on the WCU campus.

Admittance is free to all browsers & buyers. Doors open at 10 AM for pre-registered sellers.

Do you have camera equipment to sell? For Seller’s Table information ($5 for 1/3 banquet table) /Registration: Email tonywu738@hotmail.com or text/call 828-226-3840 for details or questions. Deadline for Seller’s Registration is Sunday, April 8th.

Donations are always welcome for the silent auction. Equipment donated to the club will be awarded to the highest bidder at 1 PM. Hope to see you there!