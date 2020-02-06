Press release from the Blue Ridge Humane Society:

Blue Ridge Humane Society is celebrating the love of a rescue pet during February and seeking photo entries of adopted pets for the annual “You Can’t Buy Love but You Can Rescue It” photo contest.

Adopters are invited to share photos of their rescue pet and what a second chance at happily-ever-after looks like. Photo submissions are accepted online at www.blueridgehumane.org through Valentine’s Day on Friday, Feb. 14. Submissions are kindly asked to include a $15 donation per photo entered, with 100% of the entry donation going directly to veterinary services for animals at the Blue Ridge Humane Adoption Center. Winners will be notified by Monday, Feb. 17, and an opening reception displaying the winning photos will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 5:30 p.m. at Dry Falls Brewing.

For full contest rules and entry, please visit https://www.blueridgehumane.org/cant-buy-love-can-rescue-photo-contest-2020/. Questions may be directed to community@blueridgehumane.org.

The Blue Ridge Humane Society, Inc., is a 501(c)3 animal welfare organization started in 1950 dedicated to ensuring the highest quality of life for animals in Henderson County and our neighboring communities. BRHS cares for pets awaiting adoption at the Adoption Center; offers low-cost vaccine clinics, animal education programs, pet training classes, and youth education and projects; coordinates community pet food assistance, emergency vet assistance, and the Spay Neuter Incentive Program (SNIP), which is a collaboration with Henderson County, the City of Hendersonville, and the Henderson County Animal Services Center.

If you believe in our cause, consider making a donation or learning how to volunteer by visiting the Blue Ridge Humane Society’s website at www.blueridgehumane.org or call (828) 692-2639.