Press release from Blue Ridge Community College and Henderson County Public Schools:

Blue Ridge Community College along with Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) are encouraging eligible high school students to enroll in Career and College Promise (CCP), a program which allows students to take high-quality, tuition-free college classes, earn transferrable college credits and train for a well-paying job after graduation.

“Whether it is a high-interest elective class or a skills-driven course to advance their future careers, CCP offers significant financial savings to our students and their families,” said Dr. Jan King, HCPS Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum & Instruction. “It is exciting to have students graduating from traditional high school settings with a semester or more of college credit under their belt.”

The program is available to qualifying freshman, sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Depending on the course, the classes are available at Blue Ridge Community College, high schools, or online. Currently, 19 percent of HCPS juniors and seniors are enrolled in a college course through the CCP program.

Two unique pathways are designed to accelerate completion of certificates, diplomas, and associate degrees leading to transfer or entry-level job acquisition.

College Transfer Pathways offers the opportunity for eligible high school students to take tuition-free, transferrable college classes while still enrolled in high school. Students can select from four pathways: arts, science, engineering or nursing, and earn weighted credits that transfer to a two- or four-year college program. The Career and Technical Education (CTE) Pathway provides the chance to learn job skills while still in high school. A wide variety of CTE certificates exist, including accounting, early childhood education, emergency medical science, cosmetology, and many more.

“The CCP program is one way that contributes to our mission to empower individuals with knowledge and skills to enrich our communities and build a competitive workforce,” said Kirsten Bunch, Vice President for Student Services at Blue Ridge Community College. “It is our hope these high school students will be excited for the chance to get a head start on their future after graduation.”

For more information about Blue Ridge’s Career and College Promise program, visit blueridge.edu/ccp. Students may also connect with their high school’s NCWorks career coach.