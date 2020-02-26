Press release from Henderson County Education Foundation:

The Henderson County Education Foundation (HCEF) is undergoing a strategic planning process and is looking to the community for insight. In keeping with the HCEF mission to develop resources to support educational excellence in Henderson County Public Schools, the strategic plan will guide the future direction of the Foundation.

Part of the strategic planning process includes a short online survey to gather information and to better understand the needs of Henderson County. HCEF welcomes the input of the community with this survey. The survey can be found at https://surveymonkey.com/r/66FY7SW and is offered in English and Spanish. Survey closes March 6, 2020.

For more information or questions, contact Summer Stipe, Executive Director of HCEF, at summer@hcefnc.orgor call 828-697-5551.