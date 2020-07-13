The Brevard Music Center in association with the Pisgah Health Foundation announces a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site exclusively for those on Medicare and those who are uninsured.

“The Brevard Music Center saw that there was nowhere for those without health insurance to go to get tested for free in Transylvania County. We felt we had to do something for the most vulnerable of our neighbors,” said Mark Weinstein, President and CEO, Brevard Music Center.

Testing will begin on Wednesday, July 15th, taking place at the Brevard Music Center’s main parking lot (entrance on Music Camp Road off Probart Street). Testing will be available every Wednesday and Thursday morning from 8 A.M. to 11 A.M.

Keystone Laboratory of Asheville will administer the COVID-19 tests and antibody tests, with results available within 96 hours.

“Pisgah Health Foundation is pleased to be able to collaborate with Mark Weinstein and Brevard Music Center in providing COVID-19 testing, filling a much needed gap in our community.,” said Cathleen Blanchard, Board Chair, Pisgah Health Foundation.

For more information go to brevardmusic.org.

Please note: This testing is not available to persons holding private health insurance or on Medicaid. Please consult your doctor for testing.