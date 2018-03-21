Press release from Asheville Downtown Association:

On April 3, Hunter Franks will share how the League of Creative Interventionists works with communities to create public art and cultural programs to tell real and just narratives, create empathetic spaces, and develop powerful leaders. Franks will share what he has learned from projects including the value of trust, the power of the unknown, how to be a force for others to discover their leadership, and the importance of creating sustainable and generative work. Speaker events are free, but please register to ensure your space.

On May 9, we’ll be joined by award-winning architect, Dennis Pieprz, who will discuss how to bring together the best of landscape architecture, planning, urban design, architecture, interior design, civil engineering, graphic design, place branding and data science to shape the places in which we live. Registration will open soon.