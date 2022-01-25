Press release from Buncombe County:

Do you have thoughts, concerns, or ideas to share with Buncombe County’s Ad Hoc Reappraisal Committee? Your input can help guide the next reappraisal process. On Wednesday, Jan. 26 the Ad Hoc Reappraisal Committee will meet virtually from 5-7 p.m. The committee will accept public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Community members can register for the meeting and see past events here.

Due to high COVID-19 infection rates, there will be no in-person option for this meeting.

The meeting will be streamed at engage.buncombecounty.org/reappraisal and Buncombe County’s Facebook page. Buncombe County Property Assessor Keith Miller will follow public comment with a presentation.

As the committee works to identify concerns and questions about the reappraisal process, your input and feedback can provide valuable insight. There is still time to chime in on the Reappraisal Survey.

A little background

In September 2021, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners established an Ad Hoc Reappraisal Committee after hearing resident concerns following the 2021 Reappraisal. The committee is made up of eight county residents including representatives of the Board of Equalization & Review and at-large community members.

The goals of this committee align with the County’s Racial Equity Action Plan, and will center on three focus areas:

-Identify homeowner concerns about the reappraisal process

-Provide guidance for future assessments

-Input into equity concerns

Sign up for updates, attend meetings, follow the committee’s progress at engage.buncombecounty.org/reappraisal.