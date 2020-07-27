Press release from Buncombe County Public Schools:
The Buncombe County Board of Education will meet for a Special Called session on July 28, 2020 at 10:00 am in the Minitorium via Electronic Means. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the reentry plans and personnel. The special called meeting will have a short-closed session at 9:30 am to discuss personnel and attorney-client matters in the Beaucatcher Conference Room.
The Special Called Meeting will be broadcast live. Search @BuncombeSchools on Facebook.
The public may view the live broadcast via Facebook or watch the recorded meeting that will be published on YouTube after the session.
All meetings will take place at the Buncombe County Board of Education located at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville, NC.
Agenda:
BUNCOMBE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
9:30 am- Closed Session
10:00 am – Open meeting Minitorium
Closed Session for Personnel and Attorney-Client Matters – Beaucatcher Conference Room at 9:30 am
CALL TO ORDER: – Madam Chair Franklin
ACTION and DISCUSSION AGENDA
1. Personnel
2. Reentry Plans for August
ANNOUNCEMENTS
ADJOURNMENT – Madam Chair Franklin
