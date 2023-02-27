Press release from the Buncombe County Board of Education:

The Buncombe County Board of Education will meet in regular session on

March 2, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in the Minitorium at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville. Board updates and closed session will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room for the purpose of discussing confidential personnel, student, and attorney client matters.

Public Comment will be accepted in person. Members of the public wishing to speak will need to come to Entrance “B”. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m. and speakers must arrive no later than 5:15 p.m. to complete entrance screening procedures and sign in to speak. In an effort to expedite safety screenings, we ask that bags or water bottles not be brought into the building. Speakers will be called in the order in which they signed up. All speakers will have precisely three minutes to speak and must adhere to guidelines set forth in BCS Policy #2310 – Public Participation, including all reasonable rules established by the Superintendent. Profane language, making threats, or revealing confidential student or staff information will not be allowed. Please address the Board as a whole. Note that the Board will not be able to respond directly to public comment.

Given the desire of BCS to provide the most information possible to the public, the public may view the live broadcast via YouTube on the BCS Communications Department YouTube Account at: YouTube.com/BuncombeSchools

All meetings will take place at the Buncombe County Board of Education located at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville, NC.

Information concerning the Board of Education can be found at Board.BuncombeSchools.org or view the current public board agenda.