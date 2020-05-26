Press release from Buncombe County Public Schools:
The time of the Buncombe County Board of Education’s regular session on June 4, 2020 has been changed to 4:30 p.m. in the Minitorium via Electronic Means. Work session updates and closed session will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Beaucatcher Room for the purpose of discussing confidential personnel, student and attorney client matters.
The Regular Meeting will be broadcast live. Search @BuncombeSchools on Facebook.
The public may view the live broadcast via Facebook or watch the recorded meeting that will be published on YouTube after the session.
Public Comment will be accepted via email only and read during the regular meeting. Comments should be submitted by 3 p.m. on June 4, 2020. Please send any public comment to: communications@bcsemail.org
All meetings will take place at the Buncombe County Board of Education located at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville, NC.
Please visit the regular meeting agenda at the following link: https://www.buncombeschools.org/current agenda
