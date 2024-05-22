Press release from the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners:

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners tackled a full agenda for their second meeting in May. Public Safety Communications Business Manager Alex McKnight shared the good news that Victoria Espinoza has been honored as the 2024 North Carolina APCO Telecommunicator of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes Victoria’s exceptional dedication and outstanding performance in handling emergency calls, contributing to the safety and well-being of our community.

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Commissioners are bringing awareness to motorcycle safety by proclaiming May as Motorcycle Awareness Month in Buncombe County. The proclamation reads in part: “this Board feels that it is in the best interest of all citizens to promote motorcycle safety awareness and to foster a sense of brotherhood and sisterhood among all users of our county roadways.” You can read the entire proclamation here. Steve Ensley of the Buncombe County Chapter of The Concerned Bikers Association of North Carolina accepted the proclamation.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month is a to time to reflect and celebrate the important role that Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders have played in our shared history. Thomas Robinson with Buncombe County Public Libraries accepted the proclamation that reads in part: “Whereas, through our values of respect, integrity, collaboration, honesty, and equity, we honor AAPI individuals and stand in solidarity with the AAPI community as we work to dismantle systemic racism; and WHEREAS, a vast diversity of languages, religions, and cultural traditions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders strengthens the fabric of American society and our Buncombe County community.” Read the entire proclamation here.

Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental Health Awareness Month is observed in May and began in the United States in 1949 as a time dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues, reducing stigma, and encouraging support for mental health care. Commissioners adopted a resolution that reads in part: “Whereas, in 2021 approximately thirty percent of Buncombe County residents were receiving treatment for mental health; and whereas, the Buncombe County Child Fatality Prevention Team raised awareness that suicide is currently the leading cause of death for 15-to-24-year-olds in Buncombe County and supports initiatives to raise awareness for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.” You can read the entire proclamation here.

Planning Board Update

Commissioners heard an update from Planning Board Chair Nancy Waldrop outlining activities and accomplishments following the approval of the 2043 Comprehensive Plan. See the presentation here.

Budget amendment for demolition of two structures

Commissioners approved a budget amendment that will increase the budgeted revenues and expenditures for Permits and Inspections by $83,851 to complete the demolition of two condemned structures. Permits’ revenues have come in above what was budgeted for FY24 and therefore no new funding is required. You can read the ordinance here and find more information on the structures here.

Budget amendment for FY25 affordable housing services program allocations and general obligation (GO) bond project commitments

To meet affordable housing goals, the Board approved budget amendments committing$15,587,436 in general obligation bond funding to support six additional Affordable Housing GO Bond projects. The Board also approved reallocating prior year unallocated Affordable Housing Services Program (AHSP) funds in the total amount of $3,122,792 to support 10 FY25 AHSP projects. “I am really proud of this funding – it is showing people that we really care,” said Commissioner Sloan.

Find the ordinance for Fund 343-FY25 Affordable Housing GO Bond Commitments here.

Find the ordinance for Fund 224-FY25 Affordable Housing Services Program Allocations here.

Open space bond allocations

Commissioners approved $10,671,764 to cover the design and development costs of two Open Space Bond projects at the future Ferry Road development and Deaverview Mountain. Ferry Road cost estimates came in at $7,000,000, and the project received $4,000,000 in TDA LIFT funding. This funding brings the total approved Open Space Bond funding to $19.6 million with $10.4 million in remaining funds for passive recreation lands proposals, future conservation easements, and future greenway projects. Find more information here.