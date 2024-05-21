Press release from City of Asheville:

The City of Asheville offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day, May 27, a federally designated holiday that honors military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The City of Asheville, Buncombe County, and the Veterans Council will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Western North Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, 926 West Old Highway 70, Black Mountain, N.C.

Here is a roundup of City services affected by this holiday.

Asheville Parks & Recreation:

City parks and greenways are open on a regular schedule of 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Community centers and administrative offices are closed on Memorial Day.

Riverside Cemetery offices are closed, though the cemetery is open until 8 p.m.

Pools at Recreation Park and Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center are open 12-6 p.m. Admission is $3 per person.

Splasheville will be open during regular operation hours 9 a.m.- 8:30 p.m.

To search events and activities, check out Asheville Parks & Recreation’s program guide.

Entertainment Facilities:

The Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.

The box office will be open Tuesday – Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets and information for all upcoming events is available at www.harrahscherokeecenterasheville.com

Aston Park Tennis Center – normal hours Memorial Day 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WNC Nature Center – normal hours 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

tickets available at the gate or at www.wildwnc.org

Municipal Golf Course – normal hours 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

tee times available at the clubhouse or in advance at www.ashevillegc.com

ART Bus Services:

ART buses will operate on the Holiday Service schedule. For more information about riding the bus, please download the Transit app, visit the City’s Transit Maps & Schedules webpage or stop by the ART Transit Center, 49 Coxe Avenue.

Sanitation Services:

Sanitation will be closed. There will be no trash, recycling, or brush collection on Memorial Day, May 27. Sanitation collections will operate Tuesday through Friday.

The collection day for ALL customers — except for those in the Central Business District — will be one day later than normal this week. The Central Business District will be serviced on its regular Wednesday morning schedule.

Parking Services:

The Parking Services customer service office will be closed on Monday, May 27. The office will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, May 28.

Water Resources:

Water Resources staff will be available for water-related emergencies 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend. Customers can call the customer service line at 828-251-1122 to report water related emergencies, leaks, breaks and no water calls.

Public Safety:

All public safety services, including police, fire and emergency response, will operate on a normal schedule – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.