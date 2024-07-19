Press release from Buncombe County:

In Buncombe County, the CrowdStrike-related global IT outage has not impacted core services, and 911, Emergency Services, Libraries, and Election Services are running without interruptions.

Some services relying on third-party vendors have been impacted. Those include:

· Mountain Mobility – Fixed Trailblazer routes are running without impacts; however, if you’ve scheduled an on-demand or paratransit trip, please call 828-250-6750 to confirm that trip.

· Permits – Lobby kiosks are non-functional at this time

· Air Quality Index Reporting

· Sporadic devices – Some laptops and kiosks are requiring IT staff to conduct a manual update to restore operating systems