Press release from Buncombe County:
In Buncombe County, the CrowdStrike-related global IT outage has not impacted core services, and 911, Emergency Services, Libraries, and Election Services are running without interruptions.Some services relying on third-party vendors have been impacted. Those include:· Mountain Mobility – Fixed Trailblazer routes are running without impacts; however, if you’ve scheduled an on-demand or paratransit trip, please call 828-250-6750 to confirm that trip.· Permits – Lobby kiosks are non-functional at this time· Air Quality Index Reporting· Sporadic devices – Some laptops and kiosks are requiring IT staff to conduct a manual update to restore operating systemsCounty offices will operate on a regular schedule today, July 19.
