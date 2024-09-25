News release from Buncombe County:

At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners declared a Local State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Helene’s anticipated impacts. The Local State of Emergency applies within the municipal limits of the City of Asheville, the Town of Weaverville, the Town of Woodfin, the Town of Black Mountain, the Town of Montreat, and the Town of Biltmore Forest. With the declaration, Buncombe County Emergency Management personnel will implement plans for the prevention of, preparation for, response to, and recovery from any and all emergency situations that may result from the impacts of the storm.

The implementation of such emergency management plans will allow sufficient personnel to be mobilized and positioned in order to:

Reduce vulnerability of people and property of Buncombe County to damage, injury, and loss of life and property;

Prepare for prompt and efficient rescue, care, and treatment of threatened or affected persons;

Coordinate with state and federal agencies for the orderly rehabilitation of persons and restoration of property; and

Provide for cooperation and coordination of activities relating to emergency mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery among agencies and officials of Buncombe County and with similar agencies and officials of other counties, with state and federal governments, with interstate organizations, and with other private and quasi-official organizations.

The emergency management plan will remain in effect until the declaration expires at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 or is rescinded. Click here to read the Local State of Emergency.

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle late Thursday and move northward, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the area Thursday night into Friday. Prior to Helene’s arrival, widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected, with 2-3 inches of rain possible by Wednesday night, leading to a heightened risk of flash flooding. Additional heavy rain from Helene may bring total rainfall amounts exceeding 10 inches in some areas.

Based on information from the National Weather Service, County officials expect heavy rainfall, high winds, flooding, landslides, and power outages. It is anticipated that rivers including the French Broad and Swannanoa will flood. In preparation, Buncombe County Government has engaged in assigning resources to this event, including chainsaw crews, swiftwater rescue teams, and planning for the possibility of standing up emergency shelters for those who cannot safely shelter at home or with others. Buncombe County is working closely with counties across North Carolina to coordinate 911 call center overflow and to ensure prompt emergency responses.

Stay Informed: Monitor local news, weather channels, and www.buncombecounty.org for continuous updates. Sign up for BC Alerts by texting “BCAlert” (not case sensitive) to 99411.

Prepare for Flooding and Landslides: If you live in low-lying or mountainous areas, prepare to evacuate with loved ones and pets at short notice. Have an emergency kit ready for you and your animals, including food, water, and essential medications. If you must evacuate, take your pets with you.

Secure Outdoor Objects: High winds can send debris flying. Secure items such as outdoor furniture, garbage cans, and other loose items that may become hazardous.

Avoid Travel: Stay off the roads if possible, especially during the height of the storm, to avoid floodwaters and debris.

“We are preparing for the significant impact of Hurricane Helene,” said Avril Pinder, Buncombe County Manager. “Flooding, landslides, and high winds pose serious threats to our community, and we urge all residents to take every precaution necessary to protect themselves and their families.”

Emergency Contact Information:

For Emergencies: Dial 911

Buncombe County Emergency Services Non-emergency line: (828) 250-6650

Report Downed Trees (not posing immediate danger): Call (828) 250-6670

Report power outages: 1-800-419-6356

There is a Code Purple starting 10 a.m. on Thursday due to the weather system. This will allow coordination among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.

Buncombe County will continue to provide updates as the situation develops. Residents are urged to stay alert, follow official guidance, and prioritize safety during this storm.