Press release from Buncombe County:
The open burning ban that was set to expire at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20 has been extended until Thursday, March 21 at 9 a.m. in accordance with North Carolina State Building Code: Fire Prevention Code 307.1 and the Buncombe County Fire Prevention Ordinance. The current forecast includes strong and gusty winds and low humidity levels.
There is to be no burning of yard waste, debris, or land clearing burns during this ban. It is never legal to burn anything other than naturally occurring vegetation. This ban does not include fires contained in a pit, barbecue grill, or chiminea device smaller than three feet in diameter.
The burning ban will be in effect until Thursday, March 21 at 9 a.m. when the weather is forecasted to begin improving with less wind, moist dew points, and higher humidity levels.
