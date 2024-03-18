Press release from Buncombe County:

Effective at 9 a.m. on March 18 the Buncombe County Fire Marshal in accordance with North Carolina State Building Code: Fire Prevention Code 307.1 and the Buncombe County Fire Prevention Ordinance is issuing a ban on open burning for all of Buncombe County due to adverse atmospheric conditions. Those conditions include high fire danger, low humidity, and strong gusty winds.

There is to be no burning of yard waste, debris or land clearing burns during this ban. It is never legal to burn anything other than naturally occurring vegetation. This ban does not include fires contained in a pit, barbecue grill or chiminea device smaller than three feet in diameter.

The burning ban will be in effect until Wednesday March 20 at 9 a.m. The ban could be extended based on atmospheric conditions at the time of expiration.