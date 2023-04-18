Press release from Buncombe County

Effective at 10 a.m. on April 18, the Buncombe County Fire Marshal’s Office in accordance with North Carolina State Building Code: Fire Prevention Code 307.1.1 is issuing a ban on open burning for all of Buncombe County due to adverse atmospheric conditions. Those conditions include extremely high fire danger, very low humidity, and gusty winds. There is to be no burning of yard waste, debris, or land clearing during this ban. This does not include fires contained in a pit, barbecue grill, or chiminea device smaller than three feet in diameter.

The burning ban will be in effect until Saturday April 22 at 8 a.m. when the fire danger is expected to decrease.

El Jefe de Bomberos del Condado de Buncombe Expide la Prohibición de la Quema al Aire Libre

Efectivo a las 10 a.m. del 18 de abril, la oficina del jefe de bomberos del condado de Buncombe de acuerdo con el código de construcción: Prevención de incendios Código 307.1.1, está emitiendo una prohibición de quemas al aire libre para todo el condado de Buncombe debido a condiciones climáticas desfavorables. Esas condiciones incluyen extremado peligro alto de incendio, muy baja humedad, y vientos fuertes y racheados. No debe de haber quemas de basura en el patio, escombros, desmonte de tierras durante este veto. Esto no incluye quemas contenidas en una fosa de fuego, parrilla de carbón, u hoguera de patio de menos de tres pies de diámetro.

Este veto de quema al aire libre estará en vigencia hasta el sábado 22 de abril a las 8 a.m., cuando el peligro de incendio se espera que disminuya.