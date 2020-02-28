Press release from Buncombe County:

The health and safety of our community is our priority. While there are no confirmed cases of the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Buncombe County or North Carolina, Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS), Buncombe County Emergency Services, and Mission Health would like to provide an update to the community on the preparations underway in Buncombe County to respond to COVID-19 should it reach our community.

Representatives from Buncombe County Public Health, Emergency Services, and Mission Health’s Chief Medical Officer will be providing updates to the media on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Media are invited to attend the update in person at 200 College Street (Ground Floor Conference Room) or via phone. Please email hhspio@buncombecounty.org to join by phone.

We encourage the public to follow the CDC’s website for accurate information on COVID-19. General information about COVID-19 in North Carolina can be found by visiting the NCDPH website at this link. You may also call the NC Division of Public Health hotline at (866) 462-3821. It is our goal to provide information to our community as it becomes available. We will continue to update our website at www.buncombecounty.org with local news and information.