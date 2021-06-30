Press release from Buncombe County Government:
Please take notice that Buncombe County Public Libraries’ Library Board will hold its next regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in person at the East Asheville Library located at 3 Avon Rd., Asheville.
Find more information and the agenda here.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.