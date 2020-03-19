Press release from Buncombe County:

As part of Buncombe County’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be increased measures as part of a Local State of Emergency Supplemental Declaration. The intent of this declaration is to decrease the risk of exposure and limit the spread of COVID-19 in Buncombe County through social distancing.

“Social Distancing is a specific strategy proven by data to severely lessen the impact of high-consequence pathogens by minimizing the opportunity for close contact encounters,” explained County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Fletcher Tove. “The declaration achieves this goal by mandating the closure of specific businesses and entertainment venues and limiting public gatherings to no more than 10 people.” This order applies to all of Buncombe County and its six municipalities and is effective Thursday, March 19 at 5 p.m.

Buncombe County Public Health has determined an imminent hazard exists, and this is a critical step aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 by minimizing contact within a range of six feet for a duration of at least ten minutes. This Declaration applies to gyms, fitness centers and exercise facilities, indoor pools, spas, movie theaters, live performance venues and arcades.

This declaration does not include grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, hardware markets, gas stations, farmers markets, and food distribution sites selling prepared food. “These are locations where the public are not generally in close contact with other patrons,” said Tove.

Also, the limitation on gatherings of 10 people does not include normal operations at medical facilities, airports, bus and train stations, shopping malls, office environments, factories, and child care centers.

Please be aware, this order is more restrictive than Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 118 in regards to restaurant, bar, and brewery operations, in that it also limits outdoor dining to 10 people or less, regardless of available space.

Buncombe County thanks you in advance for understanding this order is imperative to protect our community’s most vulnerable people while preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Find this story online at buncombecounty.org. This will be updated with more information and FAQs.