News release from Buncombe County:

All Buncombe County government offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality Agency

The Asheville-Buncombe Air Quality Agency will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4.

Buncombe County Board of Elections

Administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4.

Buncombe County Courthouse

Buncombe County courts observe the North Carolina Judicial Branch holiday schedule and will be closed Monday, Sept. 4.

City/County Bureau of Identification

The City/County Bureau of Identification administrative office will be closed Monday, Sept. 4. An appointment is required for all fingerprint services.

Emergency Services

Administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4. EMS and 911 maintain normal operations.

Family Justice Center

The Family Justice Center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4. You can find 24-hour hotline information on our website.

Health & Human Services

BCHHS services will be closed Monday, Sept. 4.

Mountain Mobility

Mountain Mobility will only be offering ADA Complementary Paratransit on Monday, Sept. 4.

Parks & Recreation Services

Parks & Recreation administration offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4. Buncombe County parks will be open regular hours and currently close at 8 p.m. Erwin Pool will close for the year at 5 p.m. on Labor Day.

Public Libraries

All Buncombe County Public Libraries are regularly closed on Mondays. The digital library is always available at buncombecounty.org/library.

Register of Deeds

The Buncombe County Register of Deeds will be closed Monday, Sept. 4. Online services will remain available.

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office front desk will be closed Monday, Sept. 4; all other operations will be on a normal schedule.

Solid Waste

The Buncombe County Landfill and Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4.

Waste Pro

Waste Pro trash and recycling collection services will not be provided on Monday, Sept. 4. Monday pickup will happen on Tuesday. Tuesday pickup will be on Wednesday, Wednesday on Thursday, Thursday on Friday, and Friday on Saturday.