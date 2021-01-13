Press release from Buncombe County Government:

All Buncombe County Government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Buncombe County Public Libraries: All libraries are closed on Monday, Jan. 18.

Recreation Services: All Buncombe County Parks are open regular hours on Monday, Jan. 18.

Solid Waste: The Landfill and Transfer Station will be open regular hours on Monday, Jan. 18. Waste Pro will operate a regular collection schedule.

Public Health: The vaccine clinic at A-B Tech Mission Conference Center will operate on a regular schedule for scheduled appointments on Monday, Jan. 18.

Mountain Mobility: Mountain Mobility will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, and will only provide City of Asheville Complementary Paratransit Services.

Emergency and public safety services remain open.