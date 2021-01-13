Press release from Buncombe County Government:
All Buncombe County Government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Buncombe County Public Libraries: All libraries are closed on Monday, Jan. 18.
Recreation Services: All Buncombe County Parks are open regular hours on Monday, Jan. 18.
Solid Waste: The Landfill and Transfer Station will be open regular hours on Monday, Jan. 18. Waste Pro will operate a regular collection schedule.
Public Health: The vaccine clinic at A-B Tech Mission Conference Center will operate on a regular schedule for scheduled appointments on Monday, Jan. 18.
Mountain Mobility: Mountain Mobility will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, and will only provide City of Asheville Complementary Paratransit Services.
Emergency and public safety services remain open.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.