Press release from Buncombe County
Are you interested in earning money while helping support the democratic process? If so, Buncombe County Election Services is looking for poll workers to help with Early Voting (Oct.20-Nov.5) and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. It’s a rewarding way to help our community while supplementing your income. If this sounds interesting, read on to learn more about the perks of working the polls, eligibility requirements, pay scales, and more.
Perks of Working the Polls:
- Meaningful work
- No prior experience needed
- Option to work one full day or shifts for two weeks
- Earn extra money
- Great team atmosphere
- Build highly transferrable skills
- Doesn’t impact unemployment benefits (Per Session Law 2020-71, any person that is receiving unemployment may work as a poll worker without any effect on their unemployment benefits
- Opportunities for students, people looking for supplemental incomes, and retirees with flexible schedules
“Our poll workers are the backbone of safe and fair elections,” said Corinne Duncan, Director of Elections. “Without them, we wouldn’t be able to offer our Buncombe County voters the best experience at the polls, regardless of if they vote early or on Election Day.”
Through the Student Assistant Program, students who will be at least 17 years old by Election Day (Nov. 8) can work as assistants. Use the Student Election Assistant Application.
To be eligible you must:
- Be at least 18 years old
- Be a registered voter of Buncombe County (Unaffiliated voters will be considered)
- Be comfortable and confident using a laptop
- Be able to sit or stand for long periods of time while working with voters
- Be able to put aside all political activity and conversation on social media and in person for a two-week period over early voting and election day.
- Be able to lift 25 pounds
Early Voting
During Early Voting (Oct.20-Nov.5), each location is staffed with a Captain and a team of workers. Captains make $14/hour and workers make $12/hour. Working during Early Voting requires a minimum commitment of 17 days, including weekend shifts and mandatory paid training. The captain carries the most responsibility with duties including voting location access, task delegation, reconciliation, equipment troubleshooting, and voting process/election law familiarity.
For more information about working Early Voting, contact Gretchen Kull at (828) 250-4213.
Election Day
Each of our 80 precincts is staffed with three judges and a number of assistants. Election Day workers receive a lump sum payment (see below) which includes payment to attend the mandatory four-hour training session. Everyone is required to work the entirety of Election Day on Nov. 8, which typically runs from 6 a.m-9 p.m. Precincts are located throughout the county, and we do our best to assign you to a precinct near your home.
Chief Judge – $300
Party Judge – $225
Assistant – $200
For more information about working on Election Day, contact Karen Rae at (828) 250-4224.
COVID-19 Protocols
Buncombe County will follow the latest public health guidance to ensure everyone can participate in a safe and secure election.
