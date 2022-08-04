Press release from City of Asheville

Since 2007, the City of Asheville Youth Leadership Academy (CAYLA) has provided internship placement opportunities for area high school students in local government, businesses and nonprofits. The 2022 CAYLA cohort will cap off their experience with a CAYLA Finale on Friday, August 5. Students will present their final projects at the event, which will be held at the Lenoir-Rhyne/Asheville Chamber of Commerce board room at 36 Montford Avenue.

Porsha Carter, who will be one of the speakers at next week’s CAYLA finale has been in the program for two years. She has received a full-ride scholarship to UNC Chapel Hill and will begin school in the fall. Porsha has often reflected on how the support that the program gives has helped her continue to make academic strides.

Many CAYLA graduates have gone on to start their own businesses or work in local government, including the City’s own Alex Mitchiner. After having graduated from Asheville High School and attended Western Carolina University, she now serves as the Workforce Development Programs Coordinator who supervises the CAYLA program.

Alex tells us she is excited about the opportunities that lay ahead for these new graduates, “Students from our program have gone on to enjoy great academic success. I believe sharing this day with recent graduates, like one of today’s speakers Seth Bellamy who now attends Yale, will inspire these students to not only continue their educational success, but their contributions to the community as well.”

Schedule

The Finale will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 7 p.m.

WELCOME — 5:30 p.m.

OPENING REMARKS — 5:40 p.m.

GROUP PRESENTATIONS — 5:50 p.m.

CAYLA REFLECTIONS — 6:20 p.m.

HONORING CAYLA GRADUATES – 6:30 p.m.

CLOSING REMARKS – 6:50 p.m.

On-site Contacts:

Alex Mitchiner – amitchiner@ashevillenc.gov (828-337-7569)

Nikki Reid – nreid@ashevillenc.gov ((828) 259-5729

To find out more about CAYLA, visit here.