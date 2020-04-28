Buncombe County reports fourth COVID-19 associated death

Press release from Buncombe County Health & Human Services:

Buncombe County Health Public Health learned of an additional COVID-19 associated death late yesterday afternoon. The individual passed away at Mission Hospital due to complications of COVID-19. To protect the privacy of the individual, no further details will be released.

At this time, there are a total of 55 lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, including four deaths, in Buncombe County.

Dr. Jennifer Mulllendore, Buncombe County Interim Public Health Director, urges continued vigilance to slow the spread of COVID-19, saying, “As COVID-19 continues its course, it is critical for our community to continue to follow recommendations on preventing illness. Handwashing, reducing contact with others outside of your immediate household, and physical distancing remain important. If you have symptoms such as a dry cough, fever, chills, sore throat, headache, or shortness of breath, please contact your medical provider immediately.”

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Buncombe County, visit buncombeready.org. For information on COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211.