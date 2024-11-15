Press release from Buncombe County Schools:

Here’s a look at the BCS Board Briefing for November 14, 2024. The full broadcast is on YouTube, and photos are posted in this Google Drive folder.

In a Special Recognition segment, we honored:

· Peggy Buchanan, Owen District Representative and Dr. Glenda Weinert, At-Large District Representative



In our Good News segment, we recognized:

· NAESP Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year – Lindsay Rice, A.C. Reynolds Middle School

Reports

· External Audits Reports: Anderson, Smith & Wike PLLC – Shannon Dennison

· Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and Financial Statements

Strategic Plan Highlights

· 2023-2024 School Performance Data and Accountability Measures – Dr. Jennifer Reed, Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction

Hurricane Response Update

Action Agenda

· 2024-2025 Budget Adoption

· Approval of Recommendation for Request For Qualifications (RFQ) 06.24 – District Wide HVACR Services

· RESOLUTION REGARDING TUITION FOR THE DISCRETIONARY ADMISSION OF STUDENTS IMPACTED BY HURRICANE HELENE

· Consolidation Study Request

Policy for Approval

· Policy 1725/4035/7236 – Interim Title IX Sex Discrimination – Prohibited Conduct and Reporting Process

· Policy 1726/4036/7237 – Interim Title IX Sex Discrimination Grievance Process

Consent Agenda

· Minutes: September 5, 2024 – Open Session Regular Meeting

· Minutes: October 11, 2024 – Open Session Emergency-Called Meeting

· Minutes: October 18, 2024 – Open Session Emergency-Called Meeting

· Personnel Report – October 3, 2024

· Personnel Report – November 14, 2024

· Arts Proficiency Endorsements

· Advisory Council Members for Approval

· Advisory Council Members Request to Add or Remove

· Enka Middle School: Request to Use Athletic Capital Outlay Funds

· TC Roberson High School: Request to Use Athletic Capital Outlay Funds

· Approval of Administrators at Schools Designated as Low Performing

· 2024 NCSBA Voting Delegates

· Board Member Training Credits Approval

Policies for Second Reading

· Policy 4240/7312 – Child Abuse and Related Threats to Child Safety· Policy 3410 Testing and Assessment Program

· Policy 4316 – Student Dress Code

· Policy 5023/6128/7268 Emergency Administration of Naloxone

· Policy 6125 – Administering Medicines to Students

Information Agenda

· 2024-2025 Budget Resource Document

Announcements/Future Meetings

· Board of Education members will participate in the North Carolina School Boards Association Annual Conference, November 18-20 at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, NC.

· The next Board of Education Regular Meeting is December 5, 2024. Work session updates and Closed Session beginning at 4:00 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room, and the Open Session beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Minitorium at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville, NC 28806.

Superintendent’s Comments

Good evening Parents, Members of the Community, Board Members, and Teammates,

Traditionally, November is the time in the calendar when we pause to acknowledge our blessings and share our appreciation and gratitude. This year, it feels even more appropriate. As we continue to recover and move forward after the historic devastation of the recent hurricane, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible support our community and our school system has received. I want to extend my deepest appreciation to all the first responders, volunteers, school staff, community members, and organizations from across the country who have come together in this time of need. Their dedication and compassion have not only helped us to return to school, but have also lifted the spirits of our community. To our school system teammates I want to say, “Thank you for the strength and grace with which you have responded and thank you for offering your heart and your hands to our community during these challenging times.

Tonight, you will hear about our Hurricane Response to date. You will hear that this unprecedented natural disaster has been met by unbounded grace and strength.

I am looking forward to this evening’s strategic plan highlights as Dr. Reed shares 2023-2024 School Performance Data and Accountability Measures. As you will hear and see, our students continue to perform above the state average and are showing continuous improvement over time. It is this performance that gives me confidence that our students and faculty will be able to meet the academic challenges caused by the hurricane.

During the days and weeks following the hurricane, our Communications Department began sharing #MomentsOfHope. These snapshots of seeing our students, staff members, and community helping each other out and serving their communities were a source of joy and light in a dark time.

This past weekend, we had the opportunity to enjoy another moment of joy as the Martin L. Nesbitt, Jr. Discovery Academy was named a National Blue Ribbon School. This prestigious national recognition program began in 1982. During the first forty years of the program, three Buncombe County Schools earned this designation. Nesbitt Discovery Academy’s award marks the second BCS school in just the past two years to earn this incredible designation: three schools in forty years and now two schools in two years. I believe that we will continue to see the pace of progress and the state and national recognition of how well our students are doing continue to accelerate. Again, our congratulations to the Chargers of Nesbitt Discovery Academy!

This month, I celebrate my anniversary as your superintendent. Please allow me to share my gratitude and thanksgiving for the honor and blessing of the opportunity to serve this amazing school system!

We remain committed to supporting each and every student in our school system. We will continue to serve knowing that #TogetherWeRise.

To our team and to our Board Members, Thank you for all that you do for the students, families, teachers, and staff of Buncombe County Schools.

Madam Chair, this concludes my comments.