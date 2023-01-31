Press release from Buncombe County:

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners continues to look for ways to help local workers by potentially expanding parking availability for individuals of low to moderate income. With the successful launch of Buncombe County’s affordable parking program at the Coxe Avenue parking deck, the County wants to gauge interest in a similar initiative at the County-owned parking deck at 164 College St. The 150-spot Coxe Avenue program offers a reduced rate of $40 per month and is almost at capacity.

To learn more about how the County could further help alleviate costs for downtown Asheville workers, we are asking that you please take this brief survey focused on the interest in an affordable parking program for the College Street parking deck by Friday, Feb. 24. Thank you in advance for your time and insights on this initiative.

Take the survey here

What’s next?

After the survey deadline, County staff will evaluate the data and make a presentation to the Board of Commissioners on the next steps. The County will communicate any developments on its website and social media platforms.

Reminder: The deadline to apply for the Coxe Avenue parking program is Friday, Feb. 3. Find more information here.