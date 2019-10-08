Press release from Buncombe County:
The Board of Commissioners is developing a strategic plan that will guide Buncombe County into the future, and the County is looking for public input. The first step in this process is a five-year strategic plan that will define priorities, guide County operations, and drive future policy and budget decisions. The plan will draw a vision for our community’s future and establish a course of action for moving forward.
Don’t miss this chance to weigh in. As we draft this plan, we are asking residents to tell us what success looks like and what steps we should be taking to ensure we are meeting community goals. The following focus areas have been identified by Commissioners:
- Environmental stewardship: High-quality air, water, farmland, and renewable energy for future generations
- Educated and capable community: A community where all people thrive and demonstrate resilience throughout their lives
- Vibrant economy: A robust and sustainable regional economy that builds on our homegrown talent and provides economic mobility for residents
- Resident well-being: Our residents are safe, healthy and engaged in their community
Public input and insights for each focus area will be valuable in determining the next steps of our strategic process. Please join us at one of the dates below to share your valuable input.
- Saturday, Oct. 19, 9:00–11:00 a.m.: Environmental stewardship
- Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2:00–4:00 p.m.: Educated and capable community
- Wednesday, Oct. 23, 5:00–7:00 p.m.: Vibrant economy
- Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:00–7:00 p.m.: Resident well-being
- Friday, Oct. 25, 8:00–10:00 a.m.: Environmental stewardship
- Saturday, Oct. 26, 9:00–11:00 a.m.: Educated and capable community
- Tuesday, Oct. 29, 9:00–11:00 a.m.: Resident well-being
- Friday, Nov. 1, 9:00–11:00 a.m.: Vibrant economy
All sessions will be held at 200 College St., ground floor conference room. These sessions are open to the public, and all are welcome. If possible, please contact Angelyn.Johnson@BuncombeCounty.org to RSVP. Email your feedback and suggestions to letstalk@buncombecounty.org.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.