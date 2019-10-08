Press release from Buncombe County:

The Board of Commissioners is developing a strategic plan that will guide Buncombe County into the future, and the County is looking for public input. The first step in this process is a five-year strategic plan that will define priorities, guide County operations, and drive future policy and budget decisions. The plan will draw a vision for our community’s future and establish a course of action for moving forward.

Don’t miss this chance to weigh in. As we draft this plan, we are asking residents to tell us what success looks like and what steps we should be taking to ensure we are meeting community goals. The following focus areas have been identified by Commissioners:

Environmental stewardship: High-quality air, water, farmland, and renewable energy for future generations

Educated and capable community: A community where all people thrive and demonstrate resilience throughout their lives

Vibrant economy: A robust and sustainable regional economy that builds on our homegrown talent and provides economic mobility for residents

Resident well-being: Our residents are safe, healthy and engaged in their community

Public input and insights for each focus area will be valuable in determining the next steps of our strategic process. Please join us at one of the dates below to share your valuable input.

Saturday, Oct. 19, 9:00–11:00 a.m.: Environmental stewardship

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2:00–4:00 p.m.: Educated and capable community

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 5:00–7:00 p.m.: Vibrant economy

Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:00–7:00 p.m.: Resident well-being

Friday, Oct. 25, 8:00–10:00 a.m.: Environmental stewardship

Saturday, Oct. 26, 9:00–11:00 a.m.: Educated and capable community

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 9:00–11:00 a.m.: Resident well-being

Friday, Nov. 1, 9:00–11:00 a.m.: Vibrant economy

All sessions will be held at 200 College St., ground floor conference room. These sessions are open to the public, and all are welcome. If possible, please contact Angelyn.Johnson@BuncombeCounty.org to RSVP. Email your feedback and suggestions to letstalk@buncombecounty.org.