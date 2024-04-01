News release from the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office:

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing man from the Candler area of Buncombe County.

Dana Glenn is a 65 year old black male and is approximately 5’ 6”. He has black hair and brown eyes. Mr. Glenn also has a beard.

Mr.Glenn was last seen at his residence on 03/30/2024. It is unknown what Mr. Glenn was wearing at the time he left his residence on foot.

Anyone with information about the location of Dana Glennis is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.