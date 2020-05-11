In honor of National Police Week the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Asheville Police Department and Fletcher Police Department are joining together and holding a Candlelight Vigil on Wednesday May 13th, from 8 to 10 p.m. to honor Law Enforcement Officers who have died in the line of duty.

The vigil site will be the sidewalk on College Street adjacent to the new entrance to the Buncombe County Courthouse. To participate please drive by, we will not be gathering in person due to the COVID-19 physical distancing restrictions. Honor Guards from the agencies will be in uniform and formation.

Patrol vehicles will have their lights on, but no sirens. If you are in a personal vehicle you may use your flashers if you choose. Please keep your speed at no more than 15 mph when driving by the vigil.

National Police week started on Sunday May 10th and ends on Saturday May 16th, due to the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, National Police Week events in Washington, D.C. that honor fallen officers have been cancelled.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15th as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15th falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

135 officers were killed during 2019 according to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund. https://nleomf.org/facts-figures/2020-roll-call-of-heroes