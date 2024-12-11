The One Buncombe Call Center at 828-250-6100 is the centralized hub for questions related to Helene including debris removal, Emergency Watershed Protection program, the county’s Damage Assessment Form, and questions or concerns about the FCC Environmental Services transition. The Call Center is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fire Marshal Outreach for Damaged Bridges

The Buncombe County Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting safety inspections of privately-owned, storm-damaged bridges reported through Buncombe County’s Damage Assessment Form.

To report property damage, visit buncombecounty.org or call the One Buncombe Call Center at 828-250-6100 to complete the form by phone.

Fire Marshals will also be visiting impacted households to share information about FEMA bridge repair resources through Public Assistance or Individual Assistance programs.

FCC Transition Progress for Trash and Recycling Services

Buncombe County is addressing concerns regarding the transition to FCC Environmental Services.

FCC has increased its call center staffing to over 20 personnel to reduce wait times. Residents who have attempted to contact FCC or Waste Pro with issues and still have concerns are encouraged to call the One Buncombe Call Center at 828-250-6100 for assistance.

New trash and recycling carts are being delivered throughout December. If residents have not received their new carts yet, and are without carts, they can place bagged trash curbside on their collection day.

Progress update: By design, FCC typically runs one-day behind Waste Pro on replacing carts and FCC is working Saturday and Sunday to complete deliveries. To date, Waste Pro has removed more than 22,000 carts and FCC has delivered more than 19,000 carts.

Disaster Unemployment Assistance Extended

The North Carolina Department of Commerce has extended Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) applications to Jan. 7, 2025. DUA provides temporary financial support for those whose employment was disrupted by Hurricane Helene. For more information or to apply:

Visit: des.nc.gov/dua

Call: 919-629-3857 (English) or 919-276-5698 (Spanish). Hours: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun. Noon-4 p.m.

Lead Testing Kit Distribution

Starting on Thursday, Dec. 12, the City of Asheville will distribute lead test kits for customers who have already requested one.

Using the list of customers who have already requested a kit, an AVL Alert will be sent to customers a day before their scheduled pickup time and designated location.

City of Asheville water customers who haven’t requested a kit, but would like to, can do so by calling 828-259-5962 or emailing leadprevention@ashevillenc.gov

Helene Recovery Housing Assistance Grant

The Helene Recovery Housing Assistance Grant provides up to three months of support for rent, mortgage, or utility payments. Applications are open until Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.

Eligibility: Must have lived in Buncombe County before Sept. 26, 2024, been financially impacted by the storm, and meet income guidelines. Applications are online at buncombecounty.org.

USDA Emergency Watershed Protection Program

Residents facing property safety threats from storm damage may qualify for the USDA Emergency Watershed Protection Program. Assistance includes debris removal, streambank stabilization, and erosion mitigation.

Residents can report damage via the Property Damage Form at buncombeready.org or by calling 828-250-6100. Residents should include photos of damage when submitting their report.

Debris Removal Programs

Buncombe County residents have two free ways to get rid of debris from their homes:

Right of Way Pickup: Public right of way pickup is for residents who are able to move storm debris from their homes to the public right of way. This is the easiest way to get rid of storm debris as crews are making several passes. We ask to place debris within 10 feet of the right of way so that trucks are able to pick them up and separate debris into large appliances, construction materials, vegetative debris, hazardous waste, and electronics. As of Monday, Dec. 9, 465,121 cubic yards of debris have been picked up collectively in Buncombe County, Black Mountain, and the City of Asheville.

Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR): For debris that cannot be moved to the curb or unsafe structures requiring removal, residents can sign up at buncombeready.org or visit an application center.

Community Care Stations and Water Distribution

Four community care stations remain open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the most impacted areas:

Morgan Hill Baptist Church

Bethel United Methodist Church

Owen Pool

Fairview Ingles

Libraries Update

All Buncombe County Public Libraries are now open on their regular schedule except for Swannanoa Library. The Swannanoa Library team is working to prepare for reopening.

Libraries are offering several popular holiday events. A schedule of those events and a platform for reserving meeting rooms can be found at buncombe.librarycalendar.com. The Zoom pass program is still on pause due to the ticketing software vendor closing its operations. Staff is evaluating options now and plan to resume the program as soon as possible.

Buncombe County Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation is actively coordinating with the Army Corps of Engineers and General Services to remove debris from park areas. This process is essential for ensuring that public spaces are safe and accessible.

Staff are also working with an arborist to assess the health and stability of trees within the parks. This evaluation will help to ensure that any potentially hazardous trees are identified and addressed before some parks can safely reopen to the public.