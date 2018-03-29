Press release from Buncombe County:

Buncombe and Henderson County leaders are inviting the community to hear from Sam Quinones, author of “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic” on the evening of March 29 at Blue Ridge Community College Conference Hall from 6:30- 9 p.m.

Mr. Quinones will share the importance of a community response to the epidemic that is sweeping our nation and affecting our communities. The evening will be an eye-opening opportunity to explore ways our community can address this issue collectively. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased through the Henderson County HopeRx Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HopeRxHC .

The Buncombe County Commissioners will join leaders from Buncombe and Henderson Counties to learn more about the opioid epidemic with the author at a luncheon on March 29 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Davis Event Center at the WNC Ag Center.

Addiction has touched the lives of so many in Buncombe County and across Western North Carolina. Substance use disorder impacts our systems of care, our own lives and is tearing apart the fabric of families and communities throughout WNC. Buncombe County is committed to innovative and practical initiatives to address this growing epidemic and we continue to press forward to educate the public on prevention, the science of addiction, treatment, and long term supports for a substance free future.