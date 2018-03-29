Homicide Survivor Support Group to begin April 10th in Asheville

The loss of a loved one due to homicide has unique challenges, both legally and emotionally. The Asheville-Buncombe Homicide Survivors Support Group will soon be offered to help individuals navigate those challenges. Jean Parks, who lost her sister to murder in 1975 and who is the coordinator for the local planning group said, “The primary purposes of the group are to provide loved ones of homicide victims with information about the legal process and with emotional support.”

The free monthly meetings will be held 7-8 p.m., the 2nd Tuesday of each month, in the 2nd floor board room at the YWCA (185 South French Broad Ave). The first group meeting will be April 10, 2018. Each meeting will begin with an information session led by law enforcement personnel covering investigation and prosecution procedures. After an opportunity for questions and answers about general processes, the law enforcement representative(s) will leave. The co-facilitators, who are trained in the unique needs of homicide survivors, will then lead the support portion of the meeting. The group is open to anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one to homicide. Individuals are welcome to attend once or on a regular basis as often as needed.

The Asheville-Buncombe Homicide Survivors Support Group was developed through a partnership between the North Carolina Victim Assistance Network (NCVAN) and local agencies and individuals. The planning committee included NCVAN staff members, representatives of local agencies (Buncombe County Family Justice Center; Helpmate; Changing Together; Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office; Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office; Asheville City Police; and the US Attorney’s Office, Western District of North Carolina), and individuals, including family members of homicide victims, therapists and others invested in our community’s response to crime. Financial support for the group is provided by NCVAN and the 28th Judicial District Bar Association.

The first session will be 7 pm on April 10, 2018, which coincides with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week April 8-14. This year’s theme — Expand the Circle: Reach All Victims — emphasizes the importance of inclusion in victim services. The theme addresses how the crime victims’ field can better ensure that every crime victim has access to services and support and how professionals, organizations, and communities can work in tandem to reach all victims. For more information about National Crime Victim’s Rights week visit https://ovc.ncjrs.gov/ncvrw2018/

For more information: Contact Jean Parks at 828-329-8306 or email jparks@grandcreative.com.