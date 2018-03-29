Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue and Aloft Asheville Downtown Named Finalist in Petco Foundation’s Innovation Showdown

Votes Needed to Advance to Top Three Spots to Compete for $350,000



Asheville, N.C. – (March 26, 2018) – Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue, in partnership with Aloft Asheville Downtown, a McKibbon Hospitality property, has been named one of nine finalists with a chance to win $350,000 in Petco Foundation’s 2018 Innovation Showdown. The nomination is based on its innovative approach to finding homes for dogs through their Aloft Asheville Dog Adoption Program, which has resulted in close to 100 adoptions and started a movement for other hotel adoption programs across the country.

“We are thrilled that our program was chosen as a finalist out of hundreds of submissions from around the country to be considered for this grant,” says Kim Smith, president of Charlie’s Angels. “We are completely funded by donations so winning a grant of this size would be incredible and the number of animals that we could save would be hugely significant. Now we need the community behind us to vote us into one of the top three spots to continue!”

The voting portion of the competition begins at noon on Monday, March 26 and goes to 5 p.m. on Monday, April 9. Votes are cast online , where voters can watch videos from each finalist showcasing their innovative ideas to promote animal welfare. Two finalists have already been chosen, and the third and final spot will go to the one organization with the most votes. The final three will then pitch their ideas Shark Tank-style onstage at the Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Care Expo. The winner will be selected by a panel of judges, made up of investors representing the nation’s top animal welfare organizations.



“We couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity showcase our adoption program and compete on the national level,” said David McCartney, general manager of Aloft Asheville Downtown. “We are about to hit a milestone with our 100th dog adoption which is amazing, but the impact goes beyond just these 100 dogs. Our staff is so engaged that the dogs become part of the family, our guests love the interaction, and we even have lots of locals that stop in to play with the dogs. And because of the program’s success, other hotels across the country are implementing similar programs at their properties.”

The dog adoption program was started in 2014. Charlie’s Angels brings one dog at a time to live in the hotel until it is permanently adopted. By taking dogs out of the traditional shelter and letting them stay at the hotel, guests can get to know the dogs in an intimate setting before adopting. The dog has a special area in the lobby of the hotel where it stays most of the day so that he or she can interact with guests. At night, the dog has a bed in one of the private offices. Anyone that is interested in adopting the dog works with Charlie’s Angels directly on that process. Aloft Asheville is currently hosting its 99th dog, named Cricket.

The dog adoption program has already spread to nine other hotels: Aloft Charlotte Uptown; Aloft Greenville Downtown; Aloft Orlando Downtown; Aloft Tallahassee Downtown; The Element West Des Moines; Sheraton Four Points in Wakefield, Massachusetts; Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield; The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort and Spa; and The Westin Ottawa.

For more information about Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue, visit www.CharliesAngelsAnimalRescue.com . For more information about Aloft Asheville Downtown, visit www.AloftAshevilleDowntown.com .

About Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue

Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue is a non-profit organization based in Fletcher, North Carolina. As one of the leading rescue groups in the region, they are dedicated to rescuing homeless, abandoned, and often neglected animals from municipal shelters in western North Carolina. The volunteer-based organization is committed to caring for the animals and adopting them into loving homes.

About Aloft Asheville Downtown

Enjoy the exciting urban conveniences of downtown with a breathtaking mountain backdrop at Aloft Asheville Downtown. Our hotel is located in the heart of downtown Asheville, within walking distance to dozens of restaurants, bars, music venues, art galleries and shops. Enjoy exceptional service and jet-setting style at a steal. Aloft Asheville Downtown is owned and managed by McKibbon Hospitality . To learn more, please visit aloftashevilledowntown.com .



About McKibbon Hospitality

Headquartered in Tampa, FL and Gainesville, Ga., McKibbon Hospitality creates memorable hospitality experiences that inspire brand and property loyalty. It’s how we’ve grown into one of the largest (and most awarded) hotel development and management companies in the country. We build, renovate and manage properties across the country for Marriott, Hilton, Starwood and other iconic hospitality brands. From hand-picking urban sites to imagining the just-for-you details of a guest experience, from overseeing operations to bringing a brand to life, and everything in between, McKibbon shapes inclusive hospitality development. Visit McKibbon.com to learn more.

