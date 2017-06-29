Press release from Buy Haywood:

Buy Haywood’s “Find your Adventure! 2017 Agritourism Guide: 10th Anniversary Edition” is now available. Printed guides are free and can be found at locations across Haywood County including the Haywood County Visitor Center in Maggie Valley. Other locations listed at www.BuyHaywood.com.

Agritourism as an enterprise is being hailed as a primary force in our modern economy drawing millions of visitors to North Carolina who spend upwards of $13 billion dollars each year. The 2017 Agritourism Guide has been designed to appeal to a vibrant and diverse traveler—from empty nesters to modern families. This unique and popular publication crisscrosses Haywood offering year round opportunities to enjoy a variety of experiences celebrating our rich farming and agricultural heritage.

The 10th Anniversary Edition includes farmer and tailgate markets, roadside stands, on farm markets, U Pick farms, specialty retail shops, rustic hospitality venues, historic preservation and local gardens, Christmas tree farms, plant nurseries, a 2017 calendar of heritage-related events, farm-to-table restaurants, breweries, Haywood’s first legal distillery and other local flavor entertainment spots. The guide also features a spectacular hand drawn map of Haywood County by local naturalist, Ken Czarnomski, breathtaking photos by award-winning photographer Benjamin Porter, Ed Kelley and Rachael McIntosh. A recipe for Bruschetta courtesy of Louis & Frank Perrone of Frankie’s Italian Trattoria in Maggie Valley is also included.

Buy Haywood is a project of the Haywood Advancement Foundation. Agritourism efforts receive vital support from the Haywood Advancement Foundation, Bethel Rural Community Organization, Visit NC Smokies and other stakeholders.

A digital version of the guide is available for download, visit BuyHaywood.com.