Press release from Caldwell Arts Council:
Subject: Call for Sculpture Artists – 34th Annual Sculpture Celebration
Who: Caldwell Arts Council, Lenoir, North Carolina
When: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Where: T.H. Broyhill Walking Park, 945 Lakewood Drive, Lenoir, NC
Caldwell Arts Council announces the 34th annual Sculpture Celebration in Lenoir, NC on Saturday September 7, 2019 at the T.H. Broyhill Walking Park in Lenoir, North Carolina.
Sculptors are invited to bring up to 3 sculptures for this one-day competition for $11,000 in cash awards, along with potential sales and commissions.
This annual event attracts sculptors and buyers from the eastern United States to Lenoir, North Carolina. Last year, over 4,000 people attended the family-friendly celebration.
Early registration discounts are available. For additional details, contact the Caldwell Arts Council, 828-754-2486, office@caldwellarts.com, or visit www.caldwellarts.com.
