Press release from Cataloochee Ski Area:
Cataloochee Ski Area, in Maggie Valley, North Carolina, opened on Nov. 3 at 8:30 a.m. to be the first ski area on the East Coast to open to the general public for skiing and riding for the 2019-20 season. The ski area operated Sunday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Continued investments in snowmaking technology allow the area to open earlier each year and average 125 days each season. For more information, go to www.cataloochee.com.
