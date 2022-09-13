Press release from
The Center for Craft is excited to introduce a new grant opportunity, the Teaching Artist Cohort.
For over 25 years, the Center for the Craft has supported craft research and artists through our grant programs. As we consider the current challenges faced by artists, it is evident that many artists who teach are financially under-compensated and need time away from teaching to advance their practice. Uniquely positioned to support the sustainable career paths of artists and to advance the understanding of craft, this grant will award a dynamic group of 21 mid-career teaching craft artists a one-time, unrestricted grant of $10,000.
The Center for Craft Teaching Artist Cohort will also participate in an 8-month experience where they will be guided through training that encourages and sustains a generative practice as both artists and educators. The Center intends to develop and strengthen a network of craft artists through peer-to-peer learning and connection to enrich the impact on their communities.
Applications are due November 30, 2022.
Want to learn more? A free, virtual information session will be held for prospective applicants on October 11, from 4-5 pm ET.
This program is funded, in part, by the Windgate Foundation and the Maxwell-Hanrahan Foundation.
