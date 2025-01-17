Asheville-Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) was awarded $1,500,000 to provide emergency financial assistance to families impacted directly by Hurricane Helene through rent/mortgage or utility assistance.

“Our goal is to help people who were laid off or who are out of work and are trying to stay in the area while they wait for a business to reopen or find new employment,” said Reverend Scott Rogers, ABCCM Executive Director. “We will provide both rent/mortgage assistance to help keep families and individuals in their existing homes by helping to stop evictions from past due rent or mortgage payments. ABCCM Crisis Ministries will also help with utility assistance, mostly for past due electric bills, but also for heating oil, propane, natural gas, and water to prevent cut-offs. Keeping the utilities on is the best way to prevent eviction, preserve the health of individuals and keep families safe and warm in their own home.”

ABCCM works with each client to identify how much they can contribute to the past due amount, identify what public assistance is available, what community funds are available and then provides gap funding. ABCCM’s reputation with landlords, property managers and utility companies is well established. ABCCM is offering financial assistance in Buncombe, as well as expanding outreach with sister ministries in Haywood, Madison, McDowell, Polk, Henderson, and Transylvania counties.

This week’s complete slate of EDRF grants awarded includes:

$50,000 to Camp Grier for debris removal, road repair and infrastructure improvements needed to repair damage caused by the hurricane in McDowell County.

$185,000 to Carolina Conference of Seventh-day Adventists to support volunteer management staff at the NC VOAD Multi-Agency Warehouse and offset costs for volunteer groups coming from outside the WNC Region.

$41,000 to Center for Craft to repair water damage to its building in Buncombe County.

$50,000 to Fairview Christian Fellowship to address critical infrastructure needs related to private roads and bridges for more than 65 families in Fairview affected by Hurricane Helene in Buncombe County.

$133,000 to Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders for construction expenses, such as insurance, tool purchase and maintenance, and transportation associated with rebuilding damaged homes in Buncombe, McDowell, and Yancey counties.

$21,926 to Hawthorn Heights WNC to provide shelter to youth displaced by the hurricane in the WNC Region.

$10,000 to Haywood County Historical & Genealogical Society to replace flooring, equipment and furniture in the museum’s visitor center that was damaged by flooding in Haywood County.

$12,500 to McDowell County Emergency Medical Services for software designed to streamline governmental, emergency management and departmental processes to support hurricane recovery efforts in McDowell County.

$47,750 to Mitchell Giving Gardens to restore its community garden that was destroyed by the hurricane in Mitchell County.

$25,000 to Operation Gateway to assist people who have low computer literacy skills and who are affected by Helene in applying for FEMA assistance and benefits in Buncombe, Henderson, McDowell, and Haywood counties.